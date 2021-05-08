AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP (NYSE:AMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Its revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Affiliated Managers Group has generated $14.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.1. Affiliated Managers Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMG)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Affiliated Managers Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Affiliated Managers Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PATHFINDER BANCORP (NASDAQ:PBHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp last announced its earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $9.99 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Pathfinder Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HERBALIFE NUTRITION (NYSE:HLF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Its revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Herbalife Nutrition has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Herbalife Nutrition has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERBALIFE NUTRITION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HLF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Herbalife Nutrition in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Herbalife Nutrition stock.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:SPNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sapiens International has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.2. Sapiens International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPNS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sapiens International in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sapiens International stock.

