MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Its revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mueller Water Products has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.1. Mueller Water Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MWA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mueller Water Products in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mueller Water Products stock.

Mueller Water Products

VERISK ANALYTICS (NASDAQ:VRSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics last released its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm earned $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.3. Verisk Analytics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERISK ANALYTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRSK)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verisk Analytics in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Verisk Analytics stock.

Verisk Analytics

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL (NASDAQ:ALGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel last posted its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegiant Travel has generated $14.26 earnings per share over the last year. Allegiant Travel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLEGIANT TRAVEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALGT)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allegiant Travel in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Allegiant Travel stock.

Allegiant Travel

ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES (NYSE:AHH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Armada Hoffler Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AHH)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Armada Hoffler Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AHH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Armada Hoffler Properties