VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE:VNO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The business earned $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vornado Realty Trust has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.7. Vornado Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VORNADO REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VNO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vornado Realty Trust in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Vornado Realty Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VNO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Vornado Realty Trust

BOGOTA FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:BSBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 5th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter. Bogota Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Bogota Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BOGOTA FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:BSBK)

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR (NASDAQ:LSCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company earned $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Its revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.2. Lattice Semiconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LSCC)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lattice Semiconductor in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lattice Semiconductor stock.

Lattice Semiconductor

ICHOR (NASDAQ:ICHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.2. Ichor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ICHOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICHR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ichor in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ichor stock.

Ichor