WEIS MARKETS (NYSE:WMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets last released its earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $1.03 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Weis Markets has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WEIS MARKETS? (NYSE:WMK)

Wall Street analysts have given Weis Markets a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Weis Markets wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

AMCOR (NYSE:AMCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor last issued its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. Amcor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMCOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMCR)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amcor in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Amcor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMCR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Amcor

CORSAIR GAMING (NASDAQ:CRSR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corsair Gaming has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Corsair Gaming has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORSAIR GAMING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRSR)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corsair Gaming in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Corsair Gaming stock.

Corsair Gaming

BLUELINX (NYSE:BXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx last released its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. BlueLinx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUELINX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BXC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BlueLinx in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BlueLinx stock.

BlueLinx