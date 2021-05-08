Earnings results for Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Five Point last issued its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company earned $111.72 million during the quarter. Five Point has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.9. Five Point has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Five Point will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Five Point in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.61%. The high price target for FPH is $5.50 and the low price target for FPH is $5.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point does not currently pay a dividend. Five Point does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

In the past three months, Five Point insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $954,864.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.58% of the stock of Five Point is held by insiders. Only 33.84% of the stock of Five Point is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Five Point (NYSE:FPH



The P/E ratio of Five Point is 102.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of Five Point is 102.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.09. Five Point has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

