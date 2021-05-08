Earnings results for FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

FlexShopper last released its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.66 million. FlexShopper has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year. FlexShopper has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. FlexShopper will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FlexShopper in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 70.07%. The high price target for FPAY is $5.00 and the low price target for FPAY is $3.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FlexShopper does not currently pay a dividend. FlexShopper does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, FlexShopper insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.40% of the stock of FlexShopper is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.76% of the stock of FlexShopper is held by institutions.

Earnings for FlexShopper are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.35 per share. The P/E ratio of FlexShopper is -11.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FlexShopper is -11.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

