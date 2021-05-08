Earnings results for Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Fluent last posted its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. Fluent has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.0. Fluent has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Fluent will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fluent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.08%. The high price target for FLNT is $5.00 and the low price target for FLNT is $4.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fluent has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.75, Fluent has a forecasted upside of 38.1% from its current price of $3.44. Fluent has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Fluent does not currently pay a dividend. Fluent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Fluent insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.00% of the stock of Fluent is held by insiders. Only 31.99% of the stock of Fluent is held by institutions.

Earnings for Fluent are expected to grow by 187.50% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Fluent is 86.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.29. The P/E ratio of Fluent is 86.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.19. Fluent has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

