Earnings results for Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines last released its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.5. Fortuna Silver Mines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Fortuna Silver Mines will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortuna Silver Mines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.04, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.83%. The high price target for FSM is $12.50 and the low price target for FSM is $6.80. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fortuna Silver Mines has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.04, Fortuna Silver Mines has a forecasted upside of 55.8% from its current price of $6.44. Fortuna Silver Mines has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines does not currently pay a dividend. Fortuna Silver Mines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

In the past three months, Fortuna Silver Mines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.47% of the stock of Fortuna Silver Mines is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM



Earnings for Fortuna Silver Mines are expected to grow by 422.22% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortuna Silver Mines is 49.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Fortuna Silver Mines is 49.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.30. Fortuna Silver Mines has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here