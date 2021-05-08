Earnings results for Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Full House Resorts last announced its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Full House Resorts has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year. Full House Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Full House Resorts will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Full House Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.00%. The high price target for FLL is $11.50 and the low price target for FLL is $10.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Full House Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

In the past three months, Full House Resorts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.70% of the stock of Full House Resorts is held by insiders. 41.57% of the stock of Full House Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL



Earnings for Full House Resorts are expected to decrease by -29.41% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Full House Resorts is -27.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Full House Resorts is -27.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Full House Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 4.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

