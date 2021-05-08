Earnings results for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Galectin Therapeutics last released its earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Galectin Therapeutics has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year. Galectin Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Galectin Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 250.00%. The high price target for GALT is $14.00 and the low price target for GALT is $14.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Galectin Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Galectin Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 250.0% from its current price of $4.00. Galectin Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Galectin Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

In the past three months, Galectin Therapeutics insiders have sold 1,182.11% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $10,200.00 in company stock and sold $130,775.00 in company stock. 40.70% of the stock of Galectin Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.58% of the stock of Galectin Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT



Earnings for Galectin Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.43) to ($0.68) per share. The P/E ratio of Galectin Therapeutics is -10.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Galectin Therapeutics is -10.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Galectin Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here