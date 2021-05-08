Earnings results for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Geron last announced its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company earned $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year. Geron has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Geron will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Geron in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 213.43%. The high price target for GERN is $7.00 and the low price target for GERN is $3.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Geron has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.20, Geron has a forecasted upside of 213.4% from its current price of $1.34. Geron has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron does not currently pay a dividend. Geron does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

In the past three months, Geron insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Geron is held by insiders. 55.51% of the stock of Geron is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN



Earnings for Geron are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Geron is -3.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Geron is -3.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Geron has a P/B Ratio of 1.97. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

