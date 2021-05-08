Earnings results for Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Gold Standard Ventures last announced its earnings results on March 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Gold Standard Ventures has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Gold Standard Ventures has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gold Standard Ventures in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 393.75%. The high price target for GSV is $3.00 and the low price target for GSV is $3.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gold Standard Ventures has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.00, Gold Standard Ventures has a forecasted upside of 393.7% from its current price of $0.61. Gold Standard Ventures has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Gold Standard Ventures does not currently pay a dividend. Gold Standard Ventures does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Gold Standard Ventures insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.24% of the stock of Gold Standard Ventures is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Gold Standard Ventures is -15.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gold Standard Ventures is -15.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gold Standard Ventures has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

