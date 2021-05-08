Earnings results for Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Great Elm Capital last issued its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter. Great Elm Capital has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Great Elm Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 326.83%. The high price target for GECC is $14.00 and the low price target for GECC is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Great Elm Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Great Elm Capital has a forecasted upside of 326.8% from its current price of $3.28. Great Elm Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 12.27%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Great Elm Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Great Elm Capital is 37.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Great Elm Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 97.56% in the coming year. This indicates that Great Elm Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC)

In the past three months, Great Elm Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Great Elm Capital is held by insiders. Only 4.24% of the stock of Great Elm Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC



Earnings for Great Elm Capital are expected to decrease by -34.92% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Great Elm Capital is -1.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Great Elm Capital is -1.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Great Elm Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

