Earnings results for Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Heritage Global last issued its earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business earned $8.33 million during the quarter. Heritage Global has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Heritage Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Heritage Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heritage Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.23%. The high price target for HGBL is $5.00 and the low price target for HGBL is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Heritage Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, Heritage Global has a forecasted upside of 44.2% from its current price of $3.12. Heritage Global has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global does not currently pay a dividend. Heritage Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

In the past three months, Heritage Global insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $19,695.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 26.40% of the stock of Heritage Global is held by insiders. Only 1.25% of the stock of Heritage Global is held by institutions.

Earnings for Heritage Global are expected to grow by 21.05% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Heritage Global is 24.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.29. The P/E ratio of Heritage Global is 24.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.27. Heritage Global has a PEG Ratio of 0.86. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Heritage Global has a P/B Ratio of 7.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

