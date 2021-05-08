BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP (NYSE:BRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm earned $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.8. Brixmor Property Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BRX)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brixmor Property Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Brixmor Property Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BRX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Brixmor Property Group

NCS MULTISTAGE (NASDAQ:NCSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage has generated ($4.80) earnings per share over the last year. NCS Multistage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NCS MULTISTAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NCSM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NCS Multistage in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” NCS Multistage stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NCSM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NCS Multistage

INVITAE (NYSE:NVTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm earned $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitae has generated ($2.28) earnings per share over the last year. Invitae has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVITAE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVTA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Invitae in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Invitae stock.

Invitae

WIDEOPENWEST (NYSE:WOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. WideOpenWest has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.6. WideOpenWest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WIDEOPENWEST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WOW)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WideOpenWest in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” WideOpenWest stock.

WideOpenWest