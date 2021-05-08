GRAY TELEVISION (NYSE:GTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm earned $544 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Gray Television has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Gray Television has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRAY TELEVISION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GTN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gray Television in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gray Television stock.

ECOPETROL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EC)

IS ECOPETROL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ecopetrol in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ecopetrol stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LIVEPERSON (NASDAQ:LPSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year. LivePerson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIVEPERSON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LPSN)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LivePerson in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” LivePerson stock.

ANAPTYSBIO (NASDAQ:ANAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio last released its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. AnaptysBio has generated ($3.60) earnings per share over the last year. AnaptysBio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANAPTYSBIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ANAB)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AnaptysBio in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” AnaptysBio stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ANAB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

