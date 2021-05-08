Earnings results for i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

i3 Verticals last issued its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business earned $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year. i3 Verticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. i3 Verticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for i3 Verticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.01%. The high price target for IIIV is $42.00 and the low price target for IIIV is $31.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

i3 Verticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.25, i3 Verticals has a forecasted upside of 20.0% from its current price of $31.04. i3 Verticals has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals does not currently pay a dividend. i3 Verticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

In the past three months, i3 Verticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,566,000.00 in company stock. 40.10% of the stock of i3 Verticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 61.12% of the stock of i3 Verticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV



Earnings for i3 Verticals are expected to grow by 28.95% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.98 per share. The P/E ratio of i3 Verticals is -776.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of i3 Verticals is -776.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. i3 Verticals has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. i3 Verticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

