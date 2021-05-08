Earnings results for Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Information Services Group last announced its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business earned $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.29 million. Information Services Group has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.3. Information Services Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Information Services Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Information Services Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.74%. The high price target for III is $5.25 and the low price target for III is $1.90. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Information Services Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.58, Information Services Group has a forecasted downside of 26.7% from its current price of $4.88. Information Services Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group does not currently pay a dividend. Information Services Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

In the past three months, Information Services Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.00% of the stock of Information Services Group is held by insiders. 48.31% of the stock of Information Services Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III



Earnings for Information Services Group are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Information Services Group is 81.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.29. The P/E ratio of Information Services Group is 81.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.19. Information Services Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Information Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here