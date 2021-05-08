Earnings results for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.66.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company earned $391.91 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.2. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.39%. The high price target for IEA is $17.00 and the low price target for IEA is $13.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a forecasted upside of 18.4% from its current price of $12.67. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives does not currently pay a dividend. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

In the past three months, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $148,292,490.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is held by insiders. Only 21.70% of the stock of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA



Earnings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is 211.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.11. The P/E ratio of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is 211.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.24.

