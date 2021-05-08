Earnings results for IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

IntriCon last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company earned $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.33 million. IntriCon has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year. IntriCon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. IntriCon will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IntriCon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.46%. The high price target for IIN is $32.00 and the low price target for IIN is $23.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IntriCon has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.50, IntriCon has a forecasted upside of 25.5% from its current price of $21.92. IntriCon has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

IntriCon does not currently pay a dividend. IntriCon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, IntriCon insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $559,188.00 in company stock. Only 10.10% of the stock of IntriCon is held by insiders. 68.24% of the stock of IntriCon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for IntriCon are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of IntriCon is -66.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IntriCon is -66.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IntriCon has a PEG Ratio of 4.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IntriCon has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

