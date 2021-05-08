Earnings results for Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC last announced its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Investcorp Credit Management BDC will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Investcorp Credit Management BDC.

Dividend Strength: Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.24%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Investcorp Credit Management BDC is 58.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Investcorp Credit Management BDC will have a dividend payout ratio of 85.71% in the coming year. This indicates that Investcorp Credit Management BDC may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB)

In the past three months, Investcorp Credit Management BDC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.57% of the stock of Investcorp Credit Management BDC is held by insiders. 39.73% of the stock of Investcorp Credit Management BDC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB



Earnings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC are expected to decrease by -11.39% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Investcorp Credit Management BDC is -3.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Investcorp Credit Management BDC is -3.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

