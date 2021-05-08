FRESHPET (NASDAQ:FRPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet last announced its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm earned $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Its revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,605.1. Freshpet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRESHPET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FRPT)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Freshpet in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Freshpet stock.

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:CWBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $10.76 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Community West Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES? (NASDAQ:CWBC)

INGREDION (NYSE:INGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Its revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has generated $6.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Ingredion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INGREDION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INGR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ingredion in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ingredion stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INGR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS (NYSE:USAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year. USA Compression Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USAC)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for USA Compression Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” USA Compression Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in USAC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

