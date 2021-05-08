URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES (NYSE:UE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties last announced its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. Urban Edge Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UE)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Urban Edge Properties in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Urban Edge Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Urban Edge Properties

VULCAN MATERIALS (NYSE:VMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Its revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Vulcan Materials has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.8. Vulcan Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VULCAN MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VMC)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vulcan Materials in the last twelve months. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Vulcan Materials stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VMC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Vulcan Materials

OUTFRONT MEDIA (NYSE:OUT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Its revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Outfront Media has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year. Outfront Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OUTFRONT MEDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OUT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Outfront Media in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Outfront Media stock.

Outfront Media

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN (NASDAQ:HCCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.6. Heritage-Crystal Clean has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HCCI)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heritage-Crystal Clean stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean