Earnings results for Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Leaf Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Leaf Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.92%. The high price target for LEAF is $9.50 and the low price target for LEAF is $8.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group does not currently pay a dividend. Leaf Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

In the past three months, Leaf Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $40,425.00 in company stock. Only 11.40% of the stock of Leaf Group is held by insiders. 68.36% of the stock of Leaf Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF



The P/E ratio of Leaf Group is -19.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Leaf Group is -19.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Leaf Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

