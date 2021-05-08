Earnings results for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Lincoln Educational Services last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Lincoln Educational Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Lincoln Educational Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lincoln Educational Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.21%. The high price target for LINC is $10.00 and the low price target for LINC is $7.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lincoln Educational Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Lincoln Educational Services has a forecasted upside of 28.2% from its current price of $7.02. Lincoln Educational Services has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services does not currently pay a dividend. Lincoln Educational Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

In the past three months, Lincoln Educational Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.00% of the stock of Lincoln Educational Services is held by insiders. 62.74% of the stock of Lincoln Educational Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC



Earnings for Lincoln Educational Services are expected to grow by 77.78% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Lincoln Educational Services is 20.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.14. The P/E ratio of Lincoln Educational Services is 20.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.11. Lincoln Educational Services has a PEG Ratio of 0.85. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Lincoln Educational Services has a P/B Ratio of 4.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here