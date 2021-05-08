Earnings results for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima last announced its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $166.03 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.81%. The high price target for LOMA is $6.00 and the low price target for LOMA is $6.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $5.78. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.31%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is 46.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.45% next year. This indicates that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

In the past three months, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.54% of the stock of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA



Earnings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima are expected to grow by 77.42% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is 5.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is 5.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.91. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

