Earnings results for Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Lument Finance Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Lument Finance Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lument Finance Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.29%. The high price target for LFT is $4.50 and the low price target for LFT is $4.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lument Finance Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, Lument Finance Trust has a forecasted upside of 21.3% from its current price of $3.71. Lument Finance Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.01%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Lument Finance Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Lument Finance Trust is 112.50%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Lument Finance Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 112.50% in the coming year. This indicates that Lument Finance Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

In the past three months, Lument Finance Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Lument Finance Trust is held by insiders. 36.10% of the stock of Lument Finance Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT



Earnings for Lument Finance Trust are expected to decrease by -13.51% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Lument Finance Trust is 12.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.29. The P/E ratio of Lument Finance Trust is 12.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.26. Lument Finance Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

