Earnings results for Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Magic Software Enterprises last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.4. Magic Software Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Magic Software Enterprises will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Magic Software Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.79%. The high price target for MGIC is $20.00 and the low price target for MGIC is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Magic Software Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Magic Software Enterprises has a forecasted upside of 25.8% from its current price of $15.90. Magic Software Enterprises has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises pays a meaningful dividend of 2.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Magic Software Enterprises has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Magic Software Enterprises is 72.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Magic Software Enterprises will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.50% next year. This indicates that Magic Software Enterprises will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

In the past three months, Magic Software Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.49% of the stock of Magic Software Enterprises is held by insiders. Only 17.78% of the stock of Magic Software Enterprises is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC



Earnings for Magic Software Enterprises are expected to grow by 8.11% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Magic Software Enterprises is 45.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Magic Software Enterprises is 45.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 2.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here