Earnings results for MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

MagnaChip Semiconductor last posted its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm earned $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.8. MagnaChip Semiconductor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MagnaChip Semiconductor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.28%. The high price target for MX is $30.00 and the low price target for MX is $20.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MagnaChip Semiconductor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.25, MagnaChip Semiconductor has a forecasted upside of 9.3% from its current price of $24.02. MagnaChip Semiconductor has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor does not currently pay a dividend. MagnaChip Semiconductor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

In the past three months, MagnaChip Semiconductor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of MagnaChip Semiconductor is held by insiders. 97.18% of the stock of MagnaChip Semiconductor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX



Earnings for MagnaChip Semiconductor are expected to grow by 68.57% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.59 per share. The P/E ratio of MagnaChip Semiconductor is 3.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of MagnaChip Semiconductor is 3.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.39. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a PEG Ratio of 0.80. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

