Earnings results for Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Maiden last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $39.41 million during the quarter. Maiden has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. Maiden has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maiden in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 48.19%. The high price target for MHLD is $2.00 and the low price target for MHLD is $2.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden does not currently pay a dividend. Maiden does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

In the past three months, Maiden insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.40% of the stock of Maiden is held by insiders. Only 23.05% of the stock of Maiden is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD



The P/E ratio of Maiden is 29.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Maiden is 29.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.09. Maiden has a P/B Ratio of 7.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

