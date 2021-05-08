Earnings results for Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Marchex last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm earned $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. Marchex has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year. Marchex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Marchex will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marchex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.25%. The high price target for MCHX is $4.75 and the low price target for MCHX is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex does not currently pay a dividend. Marchex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

In the past three months, Marchex insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $280,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 17.54% of the stock of Marchex is held by insiders. 66.28% of the stock of Marchex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX



Earnings for Marchex are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Marchex is -3.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Marchex is -3.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marchex has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

