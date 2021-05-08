BONANZA CREEK ENERGY (NYSE:BCEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy last announced its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Bonanza Creek Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BONANZA CREEK ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BCEI)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bonanza Creek Energy stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy

HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES (NYSE:PEAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Its revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.9. Healthpeak Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PEAK)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Healthpeak Properties in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Healthpeak Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PEAK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Healthpeak Properties

FEDERAL SIGNAL (NYSE:FSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company earned $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Its revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Federal Signal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FEDERAL SIGNAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Federal Signal in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Federal Signal stock.

Federal Signal

KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:KBAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Kimball International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Kimball International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KBAL)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kimball International in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kimball International stock.

Kimball International