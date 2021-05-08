CABOT (NYSE:CBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot last announced its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company earned $842 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year. Cabot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CABOT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CBT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cabot in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cabot stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CBT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company earned $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year. Sysco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYSCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SYY)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sysco in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sysco stock.

LGI HOMES (NASDAQ:LGIH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company earned $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. LGI Homes has generated $7.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. LGI Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LGI HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LGIH)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LGI Homes in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” LGI Homes stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LGIH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE ANDERSONS (NASDAQ:ANDE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons last issued its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43. The business earned $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. The Andersons has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year. The Andersons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE ANDERSONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ANDE)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Andersons in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Andersons stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ANDE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

