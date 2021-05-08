WEC ENERGY GROUP (NYSE:WEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group last released its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company earned $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Its revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has generated $3.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. WEC Energy Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEC ENERGY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WEC)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WEC Energy Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” WEC Energy Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WEC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CINER RESOURCES (NYSE:CINR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Ciner Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CINER RESOURCES? (NYSE:CINR)

DOLBY LABORATORIES (NYSE:DLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.0. Dolby Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOLBY LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DLB)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dolby Laboratories in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Dolby Laboratories stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DLB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SILK ROAD MEDICAL (NASDAQ:SILK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Silk Road Medical has generated ($1.36) earnings per share over the last year. Silk Road Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILK ROAD MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SILK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Silk Road Medical in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Silk Road Medical stock.

