Earnings results for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Mersana Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The company earned $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year. Mersana Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Mersana Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mersana Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 75.50%. The high price target for MRSN is $33.00 and the low price target for MRSN is $18.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Mersana Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

In the past three months, Mersana Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $208,815.00 in company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Mersana Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN



Earnings for Mersana Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.33) to ($1.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Mersana Therapeutics is -11.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mersana Therapeutics is -11.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mersana Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 9.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

