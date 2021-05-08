Earnings results for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.68.

Merus last posted its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. Merus has generated ($2.33) earnings per share over the last year. Merus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Merus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.01%. The high price target for MRUS is $33.00 and the low price target for MRUS is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Merus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.80, Merus has a forecasted upside of 37.0% from its current price of $20.29. Merus has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus does not currently pay a dividend. Merus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

In the past three months, Merus insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $7,558,625.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of Merus is held by insiders. 62.57% of the stock of Merus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS



Earnings for Merus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.54) to ($2.49) per share. The P/E ratio of Merus is -6.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Merus is -6.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Merus has a P/B Ratio of 3.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here