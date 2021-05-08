Earnings results for Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Mesa Air Group last posted its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm earned $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Mesa Air Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Mesa Air Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mesa Air Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.43%. The high price target for MESA is $15.00 and the low price target for MESA is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mesa Air Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Mesa Air Group has a forecasted upside of 17.4% from its current price of $11.07. Mesa Air Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group does not currently pay a dividend. Mesa Air Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

In the past three months, Mesa Air Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,153,786.00 in company stock. Only 4.42% of the stock of Mesa Air Group is held by insiders. 61.61% of the stock of Mesa Air Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA



Earnings for Mesa Air Group are expected to grow by 181.08% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Mesa Air Group is 14.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Mesa Air Group is 14.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 29.17. Mesa Air Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

