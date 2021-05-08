Earnings results for Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Moleculin Biotech last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Moleculin Biotech has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year. Moleculin Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Moleculin Biotech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 347.76%. The high price target for MBRX is $18.00 and the low price target for MBRX is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Moleculin Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

In the past three months, Moleculin Biotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of Moleculin Biotech is held by insiders. Only 4.82% of the stock of Moleculin Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX



Earnings for Moleculin Biotech are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.38) per share. The P/E ratio of Moleculin Biotech is -10.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Moleculin Biotech is -10.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Moleculin Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 9.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

