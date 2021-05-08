AVIS BUDGET GROUP (NASDAQ:CAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group last released its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company earned $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avis Budget Group has generated $3.68 earnings per share over the last year. Avis Budget Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVIS BUDGET GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CAR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avis Budget Group in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Avis Budget Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PFIZER (NYSE:PFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company earned $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Pfizer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PFIZER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PFE)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pfizer in the last year. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Pfizer stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PFE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LANCASTER COLONY (NASDAQ:LANC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Its revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lancaster Colony has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.1. Lancaster Colony has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LANCASTER COLONY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LANC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lancaster Colony in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lancaster Colony stock.

PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PTGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics has generated ($2.98) earnings per share over the last year. Protagonist Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTGX)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Protagonist Therapeutics stock.

