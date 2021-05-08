GRAY TELEVISION (NYSE:GTN.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $792 million for the quarter. Gray Television has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Gray Television has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT (NASDAQ:CZR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.34. The firm earned $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Its revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Caesars Entertainment has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year. Caesars Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CZR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Caesars Entertainment in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Caesars Entertainment stock.

Caesars Entertainment

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CVLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Its revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Commvault Systems has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year. Commvault Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMVAULT SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVLT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Commvault Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Commvault Systems stock.

Commvault Systems

THE YORK WATER (NASDAQ:YORW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The York Water has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.5. The York Water has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

