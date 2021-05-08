DIAMONDBACK ENERGY (NASDAQ:FANG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Its revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Diamondback Energy has generated $6.93 earnings per share over the last year. Diamondback Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIAMONDBACK ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FANG)

27 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Diamondback Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 23 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Diamondback Energy stock.

Diamondback Energy

BEL FUSE (NASDAQ:BELFB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse last issued its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. Bel Fuse has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.8. Bel Fuse has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BEL FUSE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BELFB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bel Fuse in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bel Fuse stock.

Bel Fuse

IAA (NYSE:IAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IAA)

IAA last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IAA has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.0. IAA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IAA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IAA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IAA in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” IAA stock.

IAA

RATTLER MIDSTREAM (NASDAQ:RTLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Rattler Midstream has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Rattler Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RATTLER MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RTLR)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rattler Midstream in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Rattler Midstream stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RTLR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Rattler Midstream