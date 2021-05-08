OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NASDAQ:OMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Oasis Midstream Partners has generated $3.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.2. Oasis Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OMP)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Oasis Midstream Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Oasis Midstream Partners

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:MPWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm earned $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Its revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.2. Monolithic Power Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MPWR)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Monolithic Power Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Monolithic Power Systems stock.

Monolithic Power Systems

ARCBEST (NASDAQ:ARCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest last announced its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. Its revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ArcBest has generated $2.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.6. ArcBest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCBEST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARCB)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ArcBest in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ArcBest stock.

ArcBest

TETRA TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:TTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. TETRA Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TETRA TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TTI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TETRA Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TETRA Technologies stock.

TETRA Technologies