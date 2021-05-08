AMERICAN STATES WATER (NYSE:AWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water last released its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114 million. Its revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. American States Water has generated $2.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5. American States Water has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN STATES WATER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AWR)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American States Water in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” American States Water stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AWR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

American States Water

CORTEVA (NYSE:CTVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva last released its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.6. Corteva has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORTEVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CTVA)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corteva in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Corteva stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CTVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Corteva

ALARM.COM (NASDAQ:ALRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business earned $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alarm.com has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.1. Alarm.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALARM.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALRM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alarm.com in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alarm.com stock.

Alarm.com

VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business earned $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. Its revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Varex Imaging has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year. Varex Imaging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VAREX IMAGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VREX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Varex Imaging in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Varex Imaging stock.

Varex Imaging