Earnings results for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Napco Security Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company earned $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.43 million. Napco Security Technologies has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.1. Napco Security Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Napco Security Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Napco Security Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.05%. The high price target for NSSC is $40.00 and the low price target for NSSC is $34.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Napco Security Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, Napco Security Technologies has a forecasted upside of 7.0% from its current price of $33.63. Napco Security Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Napco Security Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

In the past three months, Napco Security Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $190,188.00 in company stock. 35.70% of the stock of Napco Security Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 48.20% of the stock of Napco Security Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC



Earnings for Napco Security Technologies are expected to grow by 61.11% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Napco Security Technologies is 80.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Napco Security Technologies is 80.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 51.13. Napco Security Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 7.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here