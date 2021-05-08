Earnings results for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

National CineMedia last issued its earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.44. The business earned $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. National CineMedia has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year. National CineMedia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. National CineMedia will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National CineMedia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.01%. The high price target for NCMI is $6.00 and the low price target for NCMI is $2.75. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.54%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. National CineMedia does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of National CineMedia is 42.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

In the past three months, National CineMedia insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,158,993.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of National CineMedia is held by insiders. 80.16% of the stock of National CineMedia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI



Earnings for National CineMedia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of National CineMedia is -28.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of National CineMedia is -28.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

