Earnings results for Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Nautilus last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Nautilus has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Nautilus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Nautilus will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nautilus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.38%. The high price target for NLS is $40.00 and the low price target for NLS is $12.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nautilus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.83, Nautilus has a forecasted upside of 43.4% from its current price of $17.32. Nautilus has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus does not currently pay a dividend. Nautilus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

In the past three months, Nautilus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $168,820.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Nautilus is held by insiders. 68.48% of the stock of Nautilus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS



Earnings for Nautilus are expected to decrease by -23.08% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $1.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Nautilus is 16.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Nautilus is 16.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.40. Nautilus has a P/B Ratio of 5.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

