Earnings results for NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

NewAge, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

NewAge last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company earned $90.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90 million. NewAge has generated ($0.62) earnings per share over the last year. NewAge has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. NewAge will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NewAge in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 134.74%. The high price target for NBEV is $5.00 and the low price target for NBEV is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NewAge has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, NewAge has a forecasted upside of 134.7% from its current price of $2.13. NewAge has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

NewAge does not currently pay a dividend. NewAge does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

In the past three months, NewAge insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of NewAge is held by insiders. Only 21.35% of the stock of NewAge is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV



Earnings for NewAge are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of NewAge is -1.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NewAge is -1.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NewAge has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here