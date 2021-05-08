VARONIS SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:VRNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has generated ($2.53) earnings per share over the last year. Varonis Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VARONIS SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRNS)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Varonis Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Varonis Systems stock.

Varonis Systems

GLOBAL PAYMENTS (NYSE:GPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Its revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has generated $5.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.9. Global Payments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBAL PAYMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPN)

25 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Global Payments in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Global Payments stock.

Global Payments

SAGE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SAGE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sage Therapeutics has generated ($13.38) earnings per share over the last year. Sage Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAGE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SAGE)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sage Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sage Therapeutics stock.

Sage Therapeutics

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST (NYSE:CHCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Community Healthcare Trust has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.3. Community Healthcare Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHCT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Community Healthcare Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Community Healthcare Trust stock.

Community Healthcare Trust