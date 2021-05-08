ALEXANDER’S (NYSE:ALX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s last issued its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $1.53. Alexander’s has generated $19.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.1. Alexander’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALEXANDER’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alexander’s in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Alexander’s stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON (NASDAQ:EXPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business earned $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Expeditors International of Washington has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8. Expeditors International of Washington has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXPD)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Expeditors International of Washington in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Expeditors International of Washington stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EXPD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS (NYSE:MGY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year. Magnolia Oil & Gas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MGY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Magnolia Oil & Gas stock.

PERION NETWORK (NASDAQ:PERI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.6. Perion Network has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PERION NETWORK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PERI)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Perion Network in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Perion Network stock.

