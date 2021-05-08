THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (NYSE:EL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies last posted its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Its revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Estée Lauder Companies has generated $4.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.0. The Estée Lauder Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EL)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Estée Lauder Companies stock.

INTREPID POTASH (NYSE:IPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year. Intrepid Potash has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTREPID POTASH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IPI)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intrepid Potash in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Intrepid Potash stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IPI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

REPLIGEN (NASDAQ:RGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm earned $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Its revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.0. Repligen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REPLIGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RGEN)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Repligen in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Repligen stock.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRO)

PROS last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Its revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. PROS has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year. PROS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRO)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PROS in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” PROS stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PRO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

